ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed to quash 13 cases registered against Pakistan Tehrik-eInsaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur for violence during the May 25 march and protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify party chief Imran Khan. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of Gandapur’s petition seeking quashment of cases registered against him and he accepted the same. However, two of the pleas were withdrawn by the PTI leader’s lawyer. During the hearing, station house officers and investigating officers of about 15 police stations of Islamabad appeared before the court. The high court conducted hearing of a petition filed by Gandapur seeking quashing of more than 15 cases against him. Justice Jahangiri expressed his annoyance over the federal capital police for not presenting any proof against PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur. At the outset of the hearing, the judge inquired about the cases and allegations against Gandapur. He ordered the public prosecutor to present proofs. At this, the public prosecutor informed the court that there were different cases against the accused including July 25 long march case. He said that a challan was submitted against Gandapur to the court. Justice Jehangiri asked the lawyer to read out cases one by one. He asked him to read out the FIR registered in the Bhara Kahu police station. He said that it was written in the FIR that incidents of arson were committed at the behest of Gandapur. He asked the prosecutor to present proofs in support of these allegations.