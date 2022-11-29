Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday di­rected police to submit its report in the matter on December 20 and expressed dismay over lackluster performance of the Islamabad Police that failed to furnish report in response to a plea seeking trial against perpetrators allegedly involved in assassina­tion of a Bradford bio­chemist Farooq Ali.

During November 11 hearing, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the IHC had issued no­tices for November 28 hearing arguments of Advocate Sharafat Ali Chaudhry who ap­peared before the court on behalf of a UK-AJK national Dr Rehana B. Ali and her septuage­narian parents who are running from pillar to post for justice over death of their son.

On Monday, another counsel for the peti­tioner Advocate Umer Sajjad Chaven appeared before the single mem­ber bench of the IHC whereas the police failed to submit the re­port in pursuance of the earlier directives issued by the court. At this, Jus­tice Arbab Muhammad Tahir asked the pros­ecutor to ensure report in the matter during the next date of hearing on December 20.

In this matter, after an alleged assassina­tion of Farooq Ali, 44, who found dead in his room at the Ramada by Wyndham Islamabad hotel on March 16, Is­lamabad, the deceased’s sister Dr. Rehiana B. Ali invoked jurisdiction of Sessions Court Islam­abad for registration of First Information Re­port (FIR) but all in vain as concerned police officials failed to take measures in the matter.

The Station House Of­ficer (SHO) Secretariat police station Qurban Ali Anwar failed to reg­ister FIR of this cong­nizable offence to which Dr Rhiana invoked the jurisdiction of trial court under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code and sought direction for registration of FIR.

Despite registration of the FIR No. 204 in April 11 this year un­der Sections 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code in response to the trial court directions, the police failed to conduct the investigation prop­erly as it did not appre­hend and investigate the nominated accused persons so far.

Upon failure of the police in the matter, again the petitioner filed a complaint un­der Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code before trial court to adjudicate the case but the Additional Dis­trict & Session Judge dismissed the com­plaint in October 22. Filing criminal revision petition before the IHC against impugned or­der of Additional Dis­trict & Session Judge, Advocate Sharafat A. Chaudhry urged the high court to set aside the session judge dis­missal and issue direc­tives to adjudicate the case on merit in the large interest of justice.

Challenging the Addi­tional District & Session Judge decision before the IHC in the matter, the petitioner’s counsel Advocate Sharafat Ali Chaudhry filed a crimi­nal revision and urged the single-member bench comprising Jus­tice Arbab Muhammad Tahir to pass an order for resumption of the complaint against pre­parators while turning down the decision of the Session Judge.

Among others the petitioner made three police officials as ac­cused persons in the complaint namely, Tariq Mehmood, Sub-Inspector/I.O, P.S. Sec­retariat, Islamabad Po­lice, Qurban Ali Anwar, S.H.O, Secretariat Police Station, Islamabad Po­lice and Akram Nagra, Inspector, Islamabad Police in the matter