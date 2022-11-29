ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed police to submit its report in the matter on December 20 and expressed dismay over lackluster performance of the Islamabad Police that failed to furnish report in response to a plea seeking trial against perpetrators allegedly involved in assassination of a Bradford biochemist Farooq Ali.
During November 11 hearing, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the IHC had issued notices for November 28 hearing arguments of Advocate Sharafat Ali Chaudhry who appeared before the court on behalf of a UK-AJK national Dr Rehana B. Ali and her septuagenarian parents who are running from pillar to post for justice over death of their son.
On Monday, another counsel for the petitioner Advocate Umer Sajjad Chaven appeared before the single member bench of the IHC whereas the police failed to submit the report in pursuance of the earlier directives issued by the court. At this, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir asked the prosecutor to ensure report in the matter during the next date of hearing on December 20.
In this matter, after an alleged assassination of Farooq Ali, 44, who found dead in his room at the Ramada by Wyndham Islamabad hotel on March 16, Islamabad, the deceased’s sister Dr. Rehiana B. Ali invoked jurisdiction of Sessions Court Islamabad for registration of First Information Report (FIR) but all in vain as concerned police officials failed to take measures in the matter.
The Station House Officer (SHO) Secretariat police station Qurban Ali Anwar failed to register FIR of this congnizable offence to which Dr Rhiana invoked the jurisdiction of trial court under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code and sought direction for registration of FIR.
Despite registration of the FIR No. 204 in April 11 this year under Sections 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code in response to the trial court directions, the police failed to conduct the investigation properly as it did not apprehend and investigate the nominated accused persons so far.
Upon failure of the police in the matter, again the petitioner filed a complaint under Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code before trial court to adjudicate the case but the Additional District & Session Judge dismissed the complaint in October 22. Filing criminal revision petition before the IHC against impugned order of Additional District & Session Judge, Advocate Sharafat A. Chaudhry urged the high court to set aside the session judge dismissal and issue directives to adjudicate the case on merit in the large interest of justice.
Challenging the Additional District & Session Judge decision before the IHC in the matter, the petitioner’s counsel Advocate Sharafat Ali Chaudhry filed a criminal revision and urged the single-member bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir to pass an order for resumption of the complaint against preparators while turning down the decision of the Session Judge.
Among others the petitioner made three police officials as accused persons in the complaint namely, Tariq Mehmood, Sub-Inspector/I.O, P.S. Secretariat, Islamabad Police, Qurban Ali Anwar, S.H.O, Secretariat Police Station, Islamabad Police and Akram Nagra, Inspector, Islamabad Police in the matter