FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Monday sealed an illegal housing colony and removed encroachments from Susan Road here. A spokesman said that the FDA checked status of various housing schemes and found Raza City situated at Chak No 239-GB illegal as it was developed without completing code requirements. The FDA enforcement team sealed premises and sales office of the colony and warned its developer to avoid selling plots before getting the scheme legalised; otherwise strict action would be taken against them.
Share:
Staff Reporter
November 29, 2022
Share: