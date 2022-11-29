Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Devel­opment Authority (FDA) on Monday sealed an illegal housing colony and removed encroachments from Susan Road here. A spokesman said that the FDA checked status of various housing schemes and found Raza City situated at Chak No 239-GB illegal as it was de­veloped without completing code requirements. The FDA enforcement team sealed premises and sales office of the colony and warned its developer to avoid sell­ing plots before getting the scheme legalised; otherwise strict action would be taken against them.