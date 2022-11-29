Share:

ISLAMABAD - A day after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Senator Azam Khan Swati following his fiery speech against the military leadership at a public rally, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday questions the legality of multiple cases registered against the party lawmaker on similar charges. FIA arrested Senator Swati for the second time during the last couple of weeks after he lashed out at the military leadership at the PTI’s massive public gathering in Rawalpindi and used highly offensive language against Pakistan Army on Twitter. Following this, multiple FIRs (first imformation reports) were registered against the lawmaker countrywide on the complaints of pursuing “anti-state agenda.” PTI Chairman Imran Khan took to the Twitter to say that Senator Swati, who was earlier allegedly stripped naked, tortured and humiliated, has been seeking justice from Supreme Court (SC) for weeks but to no avail rather he was put in jail again. Khan said that Article 14 of the Constitution referred to “Inviolability of dignity of man” and added that his question to the SC judges was whether this provision was applicable only to the powerful of the state and for everyone else there was no protection of their basic human dignity? He claimed that Senator Swati was humiliated through an illegal video sent to his wife. He further said that the lawmaker sought justice from the apex court for weeks but no one heard him. “So when he reacts in justifiable anger and frustration, he is put in jail and at last count 15 FIRs registered against him across Pakistan,” he added. “Again, I ask our honourable judges where is the justice in all this?” he questioned. “Is the Article 14 - a constitutional provision - only applies selectively for the high and mighty state functionaries,” he asked. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar in a statement said that a decision of the apex court clearly stated that multiple FIRs could not be registered on a single charge. “Under which law, over a dozen FIRs have been registered against Swati?” he asked.