Share:

PESHAWAR - Inferno erupted at Sabzi Mandi in the city here on Monday caused loss worth millions of rupees, local traders and Rescue 1122 sources said. President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Taheran KP Malik Meher elahi told this correspondent that one shop and attached godown were reduced to ashes in the vegetable market, causing the owner Rs7 million loss. The shop contained branded shoes that were torched. “The Sabzi Mandi is being converted into general merchants market nowadays. This is why the shoes outlets exist there now,” he elaborated. He said that besides the torched shop and a godown, another old building collapsed as a result of the inferno, causing the owner approximately Rs5 million loss. He demanded compensation for the affected traders. Rescue 1122 spokesman Bilal Faizi said that it took them three hours to douse the inferno, adding that six fire vehicles, two ambulances and 18 firefighters participated in the rescue operation. “Two of our personnel also sustained injuries during the operation,” he added. It merits a mention here that the marketplace is an old vegetable market which contains old buildings too, and such incidents also cause collapse of the old structures.