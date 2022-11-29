KARACHI    -   Administrator Karachi Barris­ter Murtaza Wahab on Monday said, “The fourth literature fes­tival organised here and par­ticipation of large number of citizens is a proof that academic and literary programmes have a great acceptance in the public.

“Karachi Metropolitan Corpo­ration will welcome the organi­zation of academic and literary activities in the parks under its management and all possible support will be provided in this regard”, he said speaking about the two-day literature festi­val organized in collaboration with KMC at Frere Hall. Barris­ter Murtaza Wahab said, “The theme of this year’s literature festival is climate change and it is a topic that needs a lot of at­tention at the moment.”

“Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to natu­ral disasters caused by climate change, and we are paying the price for negligence of the inter­national community,” he added. The use of the literary platform to draw attention to such an im­portant issue was a step in the right direction. It should contin­ue with the same enthusiasm in the future, he added.

Pakistan Army's change of command ceremony to be held at GHQ

He said that it was important to enlighten the new generation with our high academic, literary and cultural traditions. It was a matter of pride for KMC that suc­cessful literary festival was or­ganized at a historical place like Frere Hall and KMC had the op­portunity to collaborate with the organizers of the literary festival.

“There is a great need for these kinds of academic and literary programmes in the cur­rent era as our people are shift­ing away from books, and social media has replaced books”.

“It is a matter of pride for the city of Karachi that these types of activities are not only con­tinuing here, but the citizens’ interest in them is increasing,” he added.

Addressing the closing cer­emony of the literature festival on this occasion, Amina Syed and Shama Askari thanked Mur­taza Wahab for his cooperation in organizing the festival

Dense fog continues to blanket plain areas of Punjab