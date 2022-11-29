Share:

KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Barris­ter Murtaza Wahab on Monday said, “The fourth literature fes­tival organised here and par­ticipation of large number of citizens is a proof that academic and literary programmes have a great acceptance in the public.

“Karachi Metropolitan Corpo­ration will welcome the organi­zation of academic and literary activities in the parks under its management and all possible support will be provided in this regard”, he said speaking about the two-day literature festi­val organized in collaboration with KMC at Frere Hall. Barris­ter Murtaza Wahab said, “The theme of this year’s literature festival is climate change and it is a topic that needs a lot of at­tention at the moment.”

“Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to natu­ral disasters caused by climate change, and we are paying the price for negligence of the inter­national community,” he added. The use of the literary platform to draw attention to such an im­portant issue was a step in the right direction. It should contin­ue with the same enthusiasm in the future, he added.

He said that it was important to enlighten the new generation with our high academic, literary and cultural traditions. It was a matter of pride for KMC that suc­cessful literary festival was or­ganized at a historical place like Frere Hall and KMC had the op­portunity to collaborate with the organizers of the literary festival.

“There is a great need for these kinds of academic and literary programmes in the cur­rent era as our people are shift­ing away from books, and social media has replaced books”.

“It is a matter of pride for the city of Karachi that these types of activities are not only con­tinuing here, but the citizens’ interest in them is increasing,” he added.

Addressing the closing cer­emony of the literature festival on this occasion, Amina Syed and Shama Askari thanked Mur­taza Wahab for his cooperation in organizing the festival