PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on on Monday took notice of public complaints and the news published in some sections of the press regarding non-availability and low pressure of gas supply to domestic consumers in Peshawar city and suburbs and directed SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers. He summoned the officials of the Sui Gas Department here at Governor House who briefed him about the reasons related to load-shedding and low pressure of the gas. On the occasion, the Governor contacted the Managing Director of SNGPL Ali Javed Hamdani by telephone and informed him about the gravity of the situation in Peshawar city and its suburbs. He warned that no lethargy would be tolerated in the provision of uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers, adding that non-availability of gas and low pressure was mainly due to gas leakage from rusted gas pipelines. He directed the MD to ensure early replacement of rusted and damaged gas pipelines in the provincial capital and resolve the issue on permanent basis. General Manager SNGPL Taj Ali Khan assured the Governor that by February 2023 the installation and replacement of new gas pipelines would be completed in the Peshawar district. He said that the pipeline project has been started at a cost of Rs3 billion to overcome the issue of low pressure in Peshawar city and its suburbs. He said that replacement of outdated gas pipelines would permanently resolve the issue of low pressure and load-shedding in Tehkal Payan, Tehkal bala, Gulbarg, Nothia, warsak Road, Pajagi Road, Lindi Arbab, Gharibabad, Shami Road, Gulbahar, Regi and other adjoining areas. During briefing, the GM assured that gas would be provided on priority basis to domestic consumers in Peshawar city during essential and basic times.