KYIV - The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is experiencing yet another spate of emergency power restrictions in addition to already scheduled blackouts on Monday.
“Emergency power cuts ongoing in Kyiv. This is a necessary step to balance the power system and avoid equipment failures,” power supplier DTEK said on Facebook, adding that it had been ordered to reduce consumption by 60% and that providing electricity to critical infrastructure — hospitals, pumping and heating stations — required 58% of the remaining electricity.
“We do our best to supply electricity to each customer for 2-3 hours twice a day,” DTEK said. “As soon as we manage to balance the situation, we will return to scheduled outages.” The sustained power outages come as Ukraine scrambles to find equipment to repair power infrastructure damaged and destroyed by Russian missile attacks. Sub-zero temperatures and less daylight are compounding the hardship for people.
While, civilians continue to leave the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson amid persistent shelling of residential areas by Russian forces stationed on the east bank of the Dnipro River. Much of the city remains without power and water.
Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the Kherson region military administration, said the Kherson district had been hit 30 times Sunday. He said the town of Beryslav and surrounding settlements further upstream had also been shelled. One person had been killed, Yanushevych said. He said trains would take civilians to safer regions.
“Temporary accommodation will be provided in specially equipped schools and kindergartens, sometimes there are places in dormitories and empty houses in the countryside.”
The Kherson region military administration also said that power supply had been restored to 17% of household consumers in Kherson.
Equipment from Germany for the Kherson hospital’s intensive care unit was delivered, while 62 base and 3 portable mobile communication stations had been restored