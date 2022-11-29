Share:

KYIV - The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is experienc­ing yet another spate of emergency power restrictions in addition to already scheduled blackouts on Monday.

“Emergency power cuts ongoing in Kyiv. This is a necessary step to balance the pow­er system and avoid equipment failures,” power supplier DTEK said on Facebook, add­ing that it had been ordered to reduce con­sumption by 60% and that providing elec­tricity to critical infra­structure — hospitals, pumping and heating stations — required 58% of the remaining electricity.

“We do our best to supply electricity to each customer for 2-3 hours twice a day,” DTEK said. “As soon as we manage to balance the situation, we will return to scheduled outages.” The sustained power outages come as Ukraine scrambles to find equipment to repair power infra­structure damaged and destroyed by Russian missile attacks. Sub-zero temperatures and less daylight are com­pounding the hardship for people.

While, civilians con­tinue to leave the re­cently liberated Ukrai­nian city of Kherson amid persistent shell­ing of residential ar­eas by Russian forces stationed on the east bank of the Dnipro Riv­er. Much of the city re­mains without power and water.

Yaroslav Yanush­evych, head of the Kherson region mili­tary administration, said the Kherson dis­trict had been hit 30 times Sunday. He said the town of Beryslav and surrounding set­tlements further up­stream had also been shelled. One person had been killed, Yanu­shevych said. He said trains would take civil­ians to safer regions.

“Temporary ac­commodation will be provided in specially equipped schools and kindergartens, some­times there are places in dormitories and empty houses in the countryside.”

The Kherson region military administra­tion also said that power supply had been restored to 17% of household consumers in Kherson.

Equipment from Germany for the Kher­son hospital’s intensive care unit was deliv­ered, while 62 base and 3 portable mobile com­munication stations had been restored