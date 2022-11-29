Share:

KARACHI - For its work on ensuring greater gender equality, women empow­erment and education, L’Oréal Pakistan has received the presti­gious GEEIS-SDG trophy awarded by the Arborus Endowment Fund for platform, “LPRO Empower­ing The Salon Community” at the Europa Experience in Paris. The GEEIS label, launched in 2010 at the European Economic & Social Council in Brussels, assesses and recognizes companies with a pro­active approach to gender equal­ity, both at the parent company and within their subsidiaries, which have chosen to use effective management tools for their gen­der equality policy. This trophy focuses on gender equality as the driving force behind the accom­plishment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; specifically, the SDG5, which con­cerns equality between women and men. To this end, L’Oréal Pakistan has been awarded for its innovative empowerment project carried out through L’Oréal Paki­stan’s Professionnel Academy which has played a dynamic role in the evolution of the local salon industry across the last 13 years