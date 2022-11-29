KARACHI - For its work on ensuring greater gender equality, women empowerment and education, L’Oréal Pakistan has received the prestigious GEEIS-SDG trophy awarded by the Arborus Endowment Fund for platform, “LPRO Empowering The Salon Community” at the Europa Experience in Paris. The GEEIS label, launched in 2010 at the European Economic & Social Council in Brussels, assesses and recognizes companies with a proactive approach to gender equality, both at the parent company and within their subsidiaries, which have chosen to use effective management tools for their gender equality policy. This trophy focuses on gender equality as the driving force behind the accomplishment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; specifically, the SDG5, which concerns equality between women and men. To this end, L’Oréal Pakistan has been awarded for its innovative empowerment project carried out through L’Oréal Pakistan’s Professionnel Academy which has played a dynamic role in the evolution of the local salon industry across the last 13 years
