YAOUNDÉ - A landslide in Camer­oon’s capital Yaounde killed at least 14 people attending a funeral on Monday, a local official told state media. The victims had gathered at the top of a hill for a memorial service for five people when the ground collapsed under part of the audience. “Some were sitting in a tent where there was a landslide early this eve­ning,” Paul Bea, gover­nor of the Centre region that includes Yaounde, told state radio. He added that rescue ef­forts were ongoing. The search had been sus­pended late Sunday eve­ning before a planned resumption on Monday morning, a rescue work­er at the scene told AFP