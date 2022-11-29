YAOUNDÉ - A landslide in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde killed at least 14 people attending a funeral on Monday, a local official told state media. The victims had gathered at the top of a hill for a memorial service for five people when the ground collapsed under part of the audience. “Some were sitting in a tent where there was a landslide early this evening,” Paul Bea, governor of the Centre region that includes Yaounde, told state radio. He added that rescue efforts were ongoing. The search had been suspended late Sunday evening before a planned resumption on Monday morning, a rescue worker at the scene told AFP
Share: