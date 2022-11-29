Share:

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reaf­firmed the world body’s commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, noting that this year the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was being observed “at a time of diminished hope for peace”

“I urge all parties to take immediate steps to re­duce tensions and break this deadly cycle,” the UN Chief said in a message for the day which will be observed on Tuesday. “The long-standing drivers of conflict — including the ongoing occupation, settlement expansion, home demolitions and evictions — heighten anger, despair and hopeless­ness,” Guterres said. Meanwhile, the secretary-general pointed out that Gaza continues to endure debilitating closures and humanitarian crises, re­iterating his call on the parties to engage to end the closures of the Strip and improve the living conditions of all Palestinians. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), he said, remains a vital lifeline for Palestine refugees, and called for con­tinued funding for the agency, which cares for the Palestinian refugees.