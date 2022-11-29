Share:

KARACHI - Matrix Pharma took a lead, in view of ‘World Iron Deficiency Day’, for the advocacy and awareness on ‘Iron Deficiency in Pakistan’ with the aim to educate people about the importance of iron for the body and what can happen if iron levels are not properly managed. In a press conference held at Ka­rachi Press Club, it was elaborated that Iron Deficiency Day 2022 en­courages people at risk to listen to their body, to take iron seriously and to take control of their health by seeking early diagnosis and medical help from their physician. Dr Atia Tariq, Product Manager led the proceedings and explained that anemia is a major health prob­lem globally as well as for Pakistan affecting 41.7% WRA (Women of reproductive age) and 53.1% of children. Anemia free Pakistan is a mission to eradicate anemia, for a healthier nation and better lifestyle for our mothers, sisters, wives and people around us.