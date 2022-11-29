Share:

PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Monday refused to accept the repatriation of 37 Class-IV employees of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) into the Capital Metropolitan Government’s municipal corporation. The Mayor had issued directions to the responsible quarters to submit a letter to the WSSP administration, requesting that the staff be repatriated together with the assets and tools, or else these staff members would not be accommodated in the district government. In this regard, the Mayor met with leaders of the Class-IV union, including Chairman Mazdoor etihad Qaiser Bacha, Riaz Khan, Labor Union Leader Aslam Khan, General Secretary Fazl Mehmood, Abid Sohail, Silab Khan, and other cabinet members. The Mayor assured the delegation that no injustice would be done to the employees at any cost, but that the repatriation process would be carried out following the law and values. Similarly, the sanitary staff should be restored, together with the appropriate equipment and instruments.