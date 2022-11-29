Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A 30-year-old bike rider was died in head-on collision with bus in wee hours of today, rescuer said. Accident was reported to have occurred due to carelessness at MehrPur intersection of Shah Jamal area.The deceased was identified as M Latif, resident of Qasba Shah Jamal.Police Thana Shah Jamal started investigation after reg­istering FIR on report of a deceased’ family member.

RICKSHAW DRIVER KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP

A rickshaw driver was killed after hitting fiercely with motorbike head-on yesterday night, rescuer said on Monday. The accident was occurred at Mu­zaffargarh-Jhang Road near BhuttaPur bypass. Rick­shaw driver named Sagheer Abbas, 25, son of Wazir Haider succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital after covering it with dead body sheet. The bike rider too received injuries, however his identity yet to be ascertained by the authority concerned. Po­lice of concerned jurisdiction was informed which registered FIR before launching investigation.