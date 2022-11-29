Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday rejected rumours about boycot­ting local government (LG) elec­tions, scheduled to take place in January 2023.

In a statement, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan termed the rumours about boy­cotting local government (LG) elections ‘baseless’.

“It is an unethical act to dam­age the reputation of a political party by spreading false news for its own benefit,” the MQM-P said, adding that it will active­ly participate in LG elections. The party further said that its workers and supporters across Sindh were busy preparing for local body polls.