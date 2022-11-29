Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday approved the closure of investigations in two cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following amendments to the NAB Act.

The NAB Executive Board’s recommendations stated that despite a three-year investigation, no evidence of corruption was found, after which NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan approved the closure of the probe.

The NAB chairman has directed to refer the matter of the transfer of government land to the Board of Revenue senior member, while Punjab Revenue Authority will investigate the transfer of government land after the amendment in the law.

It merits mention here that in 2019, NAB started an investigation into the transfer of 14,400 canals of government land in Bahawalpur. NAB Multan sent a questionnaire and summon notice to former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.