LAHORE - In reiteration of his Sunday’s statement, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Monday said that he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly if the PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked him to do so. “We are siding with Imran Khan and the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved when Imran Khan wants this to happen. We are always ready to dissolve the assembly on the instructions of Imran Khan”, he said while talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) which called on him on Monday. The delegation comprised chairman Shakeel Masood Hussain, secretary general Mian Amir Mahmood, Naz Afrin Sehgal and chairman Nai Baat Media Network Chaudhry Abdul Rehman. Parvez Elahi said he enjoyed a majority in the Punjab Assembly as the combined strength of the PTI and the Muslim League-Q members in the Punjab Assembly stood at 191. “The opposition is in the minority and will remain in the minority”, he said, adding that the opposition could only raise slogans. “It is not their job to bring a no-confidence motion, but they can if they want to”, he said. The chief minister opined that if the assembly was in session, there could be no voting on the no-confidence motion and the governor also could not ask for vote of confidence. “If the assembly is in session, the governor’s rule cannot be imposed”; he further stated. He asserted that the Punjab government was performing its duties within the scope of the constitution and law. He alleged that federal government had ruined the economy. “People are cursing the PDM-led government as Shehbaz Sharif is only good at begging. Even the householders close their doors when a beggar comes to the door to beg repeatedly”, he remarked. He also alleged that Shehbaz Sharif did not give a single penny to the flood victims of Punjab while the provincial government had done the resettlement of the flood victims with its resources. The chief minister assured that the Punjab government would ensure immediate payment of the pending bills of the PBA.He also expressed good wishes for the newly elected PBA chairman and office-bearers. It is hoped that the new body will use all its capabilities for developing the media industry, he concluded. Provincial Information Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, Press Secretary to the CM Iqbal Chaudhry and DGPR Afraz Ahmed were also present.