One person lost his life and six other sustained injuries in a road accident near Attock in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to details, the accident occurred near CPEC Interchange in Fateh Jang area near Attock where a van turned turtle while taking a sharp turn, killing one person on the spot and injuring six others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Fateh Jang.