ANKARA - More than 4,000 European doctors have decided not to work with UK’s National Health Service (NHS), worsening the country’s shortage of doc­tors after Brexit, recent research said.

There are four specialties, including anesthetist, pediatric, cardiothoracic surgery, and psychiatry, with known ongoing recruitment and retention issues, where staffing data also show a propor­tionately high number of staff from the EU.