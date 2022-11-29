Share:

With the ban on polythene bags, biodegradable bags are in vogue. This is a good move, but various outlets and franchis­es of brands like fast food, foot­wear and outfits have started capitalising on this bio-friendly change as they charge the cost of these new bags from customers. These bags bear the advertise­ment and logos of these brands. In this way, they are profiting from both ends. Unduly, custom­ers pay for their free publicity. This is utterly unfair and against customers’ rights.

At least, polythene bags were free of cost for the custom­ers. The onus should be more on these brands to pay for envi­ronmental harm posed by their business. It is unfair to make customers bear the cost of biode­gradable bags with the intention of saving our environment.

Customers vociferously de­mand these brands to either stop charging the shopping bags or remove their advertisements and logos on them. Afterall, it holds no logic why customers must pay the price of publicity and of buy­ing their merchandise.

M. NADEEM NADIR,

Kasur.