The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP) has issued a traffic diversion plan for the first Test match to be played between Pakistan and England from December 1 here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a spokesman, more than 432 personnel will perform their duties during the matches to maintain traffic flow.

Here is the detailed plan devised by the Rawalpindi Traffic Police:

" پاکستان بمقابلہ انگلینڈ کرکٹ میچ راولپنڈی کرکٹ سٹیڈیم " "ٹریفک پلان 28 نومبر پریکٹس سیشن تا 5 دسمبر اختتام میچ"#PakvsEng2022 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/WkFtxmDTxC — City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi (@ctprwp) November 27, 2022

The three-match series — part of the World Test championship — starts in Rawalpindi from December 1 with the second Test in Multan (December 9-13) and the third in Karachi (December 17-21).