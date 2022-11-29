Share:

Change of command ceremony of Pakistan Army will be held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday).

According to the media wing of Pakistan Army, the outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the command stick to the newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir.

It is pertinent to mention that General Asim Munir will be the 17th army chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army.

Earlier on Monday, outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held separate farewell meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister expressed best wishes for Gen Bajwa, and the army chief thanked the premier. PM Shehbaz also held a luncheon in honour of the outgoing top general.

The President commended General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s services in the field of defence. He appreciated the outgoing Army Chief’s services for the country and the Pakistan Army.

The President expressed best wishes for General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his future endeavors.

Gen Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29 after completing his six-year stint as Pakistan Army chief.