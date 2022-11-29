Share:

The church says the earth is flat, but I know that it is round, for I have seen the shadow on the moon, and I have more faith in a shadow than in the church

–Ferdinand Magellan.

After sailing through the dangerous straits be¬low South America, Portuguese navigator and Ferdinand Magellan entered the Pacific Ocean with three ships. He became the first ever Eu¬ropean explorer to reach the Pacific from the Atlan¬tic. He set sail from Spain in an effort to find a west¬ern sea route to the rich spice lands of Indonesia. In doing so, he was in command of five ships and 270 men who sailed with him from West Africa, to Bra¬zil and then to the South American coast which took him straight to the Pacific. He searched from Rio de la Plata for a way through but he failed and contin¬ued south along the coast of Patagonia. By the end of 1520, the expedition set up winter quarters at Port St. Julian. By Easter day, the Spanish captains muti¬nied against their Portuguese captain but Magellan crushed the revolt and executed one of the captains.