ISLAMABAD - In a positive development to provide a permanent water supply system in sectors G-13 and G-14, the Federal government employees Housing Authority (FgeHA) has approved a Pc-I to complete a missing link of the main water conduction line from Shah Allah Ditta Reservoir. Officials told that the said main water conduction line is about 14km long and most of it had already been laid down by the capital Development Authority and now the Pc-I for two kilometres long missing link has been approved by FgeHA. According to the FgeHA, this project will be completed in one year on top priority basis. At present, these sectors are facing shortage of 2.5 MGD, and authority is envisioning to get 1 MGD additional water from Khanpur Dam through this line. With no water supply mechanism in place, these two sectors have been facing acute water shortage of potable water for many years. It is pertinent to mention here that besides passing more than two decades, the sectors could not be provided water supply and residents are being given supply through some tube wells or they are forced to depend on ground water, where it exists. As per plan, once water supply from Khanpur Dam is started to these sectors, these will formally be brought into the cDA network of water supply as at present, cDA is helping the population of these two sectors with provision of water tankers at subsidised rates. Water scarcity is an issue residents of the capital have been facing for a long time, especially in summers. In the 90s, the cDA launched a project to bring water from Khanpur Dam. This was the last project which was executed when Islamabad’s population was almost 600,000. However, as per the census held in 2017, the population of the capital had increased to 2.2 million but water resources are still the same.