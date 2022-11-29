Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appreciated England Test Captain Ben Stokes for donating his fees of entire test series for the flood victims of Pakistan. “We appreciate the kind gesture of England Captain Ben Stokes donating his fees of entire Test series for flood victims of Pakistan,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. The English team is currently in Pakistan to play a three-match Test series against the Green Shirts, which is scheduled to take place on December 1.