Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support to the oppressed Palestinian people.

In his tweets on Tuesday on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, he said this day highlights the extreme sufferings Palestinians have endured under illegal Israeli occupation.

The Prime Minister said Israeli persecution and oppressive actions that find no parallel in contemporary history are emboldened by impunity. He said unresolved Palestinian issue is not just a moral question, but an issue that has implication for global peace. He said Pakistan supports two-state solution as per the UN resolutions.