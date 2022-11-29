Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday heaped praise on the newly elected Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

During the telephonic conversation with the new COAS, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his best wishes for Asim Munir and said, “It is a blessing from Allah Almighty to have a chief like you”. The Prime Minister added that he has full confidence in him.

He further said that the leadership of COAS General Munir, will pave the way for strengthening the country‘s defense and increasing the professional capabilities of the Pak Army.

He said, “May Allah help and guide you in meeting the security challenges including protection and security of the motherland and eradicating the menace of terrorism.”

For wishing him ‘all the best‘, COAS Asim Munir expressed his gratitude to PM Shehbaz.