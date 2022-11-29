Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday (tomorrow) to discuss the five-point agenda tomorrow.

Sources privy to the matter on Tuesday said that the political and economic situation of the country will be discussed in the session, while the cabinet will also be briefed on the matters of wheat stock - its demand and supply - and the support price of wheat, while the cancellation of licenses for exploration of oil and gas reserves will be discussed.

The cabinet will also review the summary of the foreign office regarding the Old Chancery Building in Washington.