Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari - after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top brass formally decided to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies instead of tendering resignations – have speed up the efforts to foil the assemblies’ dissolution.

Sources privy to the matter said that both bigwigs are expected to meet soon in which they would discuss the all available tactics to halt proposed plan of PTI.

While the matters pertaining to governor’s rule in the province and moving a no-confidence motion against the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will also be brought to light in the meeting, sources added.

Earlier on Monday, the PTI senior leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary on Monday said that the final date will be given within three days regarding the dissolution of the provincial assemblies.

While talking to the media to speak on the matter of dissolution of the provincial assemblies, Fawad said that a meeting of the PTI leadership was held in this matter, in which it was decided to dissolve the provincial assemblies. He said that the Punjab and KP assemblies will be dissolved after Friday’s meeting.

He said that the PTI chief will hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in this regard, adding that the ticketing process is about to start.

The PTI stalwart added that the meeting also strongly condemned the arrest of Azam Swati.

Expressing his confidence in PTI supporters, Fawad said that the party leadership is confident that the public will play their part to return the mandate to PTI.

Hitting out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, the former federal minister said that the PML-N should now pray that the PTI does not dissolve the assemblies.

Slamming the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Fawad advised the electoral watchdog to conduct the elections within a 90-day period instead of being a spokesperson for the PML-N.