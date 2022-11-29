Share:

Pakistan is affected by an ongo­ing wild polio virus which is creating problems for the people and country. Polio is a highly in­fectious disease which usually af­fects children under the age of 5 years. It encroaches the nervous system, paralyses the patient and can result in death.

Sadly, polio virus has been elim­inated in all countries except Pak­istan and Afghanistan. In Paki­stan this wild polio virus type 1 (WPV1) transmission has never been eradicated. WPV1 cases in Pakistan decreased from 147 in 2019 and 84 in 2020 to a single case a 2021 but increased to 14 cases in July 31 of 2022.

The reason it is still spreading is because of poor health, water sanitation and misconceptions about the disease. Most people think that it has more negative impacts then positive. So, it is now high time to spread aware­ness about this disease and help people keep their children safe.

SASSI NAZIR AHMED,

Turbat.