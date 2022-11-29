Share:

KARACHI - The Paki­stan Pediatric Association (PPA) on Monday called upon the parents to make sure that every child un­der five years of age is given polio drops in every campaign in his area dur­ing the sub-national polio immunization campaign being conducted from No­vember 28 in 27 districts and from December 05 onwards in 9 districts. PPA Secretary General Prof. M. Khalid Shafi said that PPA fully endorses the safety and efficacy of the oral polio vaccine and request parents’ attention towards the significance of repeat­ed polio vaccine doses. As many as 36 districts will be targeted for vac­cination in this campaign. 29 districts are included fully with all UCs / areas, while seven districts are included partially with se­lected UCs / areas. A total of 13.55 million children will be targeted for vac­cination during the cam­paign, including 6.3 mil­lion children in 9 districts of Punjab, 2.8 million chil­dren in 8 districts of Sindh, 3.1 million children in 12 districts of KP, 0.98 million children in 6 districts of Balochistan and 0.41 mil­lion children in Islamabad.