ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party does not favour delay in general elections neither it wants snap polls, top party leaders said. Yesterday, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Muttahida Qaui Movement convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. “Zardari believes a lot of things have to be settled before the general elections. The MQM, according to sources, assured Zardari of all possible cooperation in this regard. The MQM Pakistan delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also discussed the overall political situation in Karachi and the upcoming local elections with the PPP supremo. Federal Minister Aminul Haq, Sadiq Iftikhar and Senator Saleem Mandiwala were also present at the meeting. Zardari told the MQM delegation that the coalition government was taking everyone on onboard in the national government, which he termed as their success. MQM Pakistan’s Siddiqui said his party would continue to play its positive role in the government. Yesterday, PTI senior leadership decided against tendering the resignations but decided to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Palhtunkhaw.