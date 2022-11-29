Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that the PTI’s provincial government has taken pragmatic measures to ensure food security in the province and reduce agricultural reliance on other provinces of the country. He claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to create its food security programme, which comprises short, medium, and long-term initiatives aimed at enhancing the province’s agricultural yield. The Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) project is also in the pipeline which, on completion will bring hundreds of thousands of acres of barren land in the southern districts under agriculture. The incumbent government also inaugurated Kisan Card, a first-of-itskind project that provides farmers with relief in the form of agricultural product subsidies, he said. According to details, the agricultural and livestock sectors in settled districts alone have reclaimed 4,185 acres of land for agricultural purposes, lined 39,095 metres of the watercourse, trained 2,500 farmers on advanced technologies, established 228 trout and carp fish farms, increasing production by 0.3 million kg, and distributed 1.4 million fish seeds to farmers. Furthermore, an agriculture and livestock programme has been launched, and the first veterinary university, The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences are under construction. Similarly, since its beginning, the province administration has prioritised the growth of the environment and forestry industry. Forest cover in the province has expanded significantly as a result of the government’s serious efforts. One billion saplings are being planted as part of the 10 billion tree tsunami project. Furthermore, strict action has been taken against the timber mafia to protect forest land, and thousands of acres of forest area have been reclaimed from grabbers. Similarly, 1,463 water schemes have been developed in the last four years to assure the public’s access to safe drinking water. In the populated districts alone, 646 water supply projects have been solarized, while 831 sanitation schemes have been developed over the last four years.