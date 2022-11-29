Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the death of re­nowned businessman, in­dustrialist, and philan­thropist SM Muneer. “My very dear friend, like an el­der brother Mr. SM Muneer passed away. He was a great philanthropist. Our fathers were friends too, indulging in persistent charity,” the president wrote on Twit­ter. The president prayed to Allah Almighty for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. Ac­cording to media reports, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) patron-in-chief SM Muneer breathed his last on Mon­day following a fatal heart attack. Also the ex-chair­man of the Trade Develop­ment Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Muneer had served as the board member of several banks and private firms besides being a con­summate industrialist with experience in sectors rang­ing from tanneries, textiles and banking.