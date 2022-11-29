Share:

SUKKUR - SSP Khairpur, Rohail Khoso on Monday said that the protection of lives and properties of the people and maintenance of law and order by the better provision of service de­livery and courteous be­havior across the district was among the top priori­ties of the police. He ex­pressed these views while addressing the Police of­ficers during a meeting at his office. He said that all officers and officials filled with zeal of public service should enhance respect and prestige of the de­partment by offering their services with diligence and honesty. The SSP said the basic purpose of po­lice reforms was to ensure the positive behavioral change of the force in or­der to assimilate them with smart modern polic­ing parameters for better public service.