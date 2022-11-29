Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF), in collaboration with GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenar­beit), has successfully completed its pilot project of ‘Domestic tailoring and fashion designing training course’ aimed at em­powering women with under­privileged background and making them financially inde­pendent. The project was part of the PSDF-Aghaaz training pro­gramme, and it focused on devel­oping skills of trainees seeking opportunities for self-employ­ment and polishing entrepre­neurial skills of young people across Punjab, the PSDF Head (Marketing and Communica­tions) Akbar Hussain stated this at the course certificate distri­bution ceremony here Monday.