LAHORE - The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF), in collaboration with GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit), has successfully completed its pilot project of ‘Domestic tailoring and fashion designing training course’ aimed at empowering women with underprivileged background and making them financially independent. The project was part of the PSDF-Aghaaz training programme, and it focused on developing skills of trainees seeking opportunities for self-employment and polishing entrepreneurial skills of young people across Punjab, the PSDF Head (Marketing and Communications) Akbar Hussain stated this at the course certificate distribution ceremony here Monday.
Staff Reporter
November 29, 2022
