LAHORE - Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has successfully completed its pilot training for the ‘Domestic Tailoring and Fashion Designing Training Course’ in order to empower under privileged background women and make them financially independent. PSDF partnered with GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) on this training program, aimed at developing the skillset of trainees who were seeking opportunities for self-employment. The project is part of the PSDF-Aghaaz training programs. It has focused on developing the entrepreneurial skills of young people across Punjab. The pilot included an initial batch of 26 female trainees from underprivileged backgrounds who received training and learned new skills in fashion design. As a mandate, minimum of 40 percent of all trainings funded by PSDF are focused on nurturing the skillset of women and girls. The PSDF graduates of the training will also receive tool kits to support their business, as well as funds to launch their own set ups, in sponsorship with GIZ. This project will be scaled up soon across more districts in Punjab. Head of Marketing and Communications PSDF Akbar Hussain, speaking at certificate distribution ceremony, said PSDF has continued to fund training opportunities that targets the growth of women in Punjab across a number of professions. This provides them access to income-generating opportunities wherever possible, he added. Manager Partnerships and Business Development, Azka Munir said that the project was a great initiative as it allows women to be leaders. It has giving them the opportunity to start their own business and even hire people, creating multiple avenues of employment opportunities. The PSDF will be scaling the project further, so even more women get the chance to develop their skillsets, she added.
