Share:

LAHORE - Pun­jab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has successfully com­pleted its pilot training for the ‘Domestic Tailoring and Fashion Designing Training Course’ in order to empower under privileged background women and make them fi­nancially independent. PSDF partnered with GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internatio­nale Zusammenarbeit) on this training program, aimed at developing the skillset of trainees who were seeking opportunities for self-em­ployment. The project is part of the PSDF-Aghaaz training programs. It has focused on developing the entrepre­neurial skills of young people across Punjab. The pilot in­cluded an initial batch of 26 female trainees from under­privileged backgrounds who received training and learned new skills in fashion design. As a mandate, minimum of 40 percent of all trainings funded by PSDF are focused on nurturing the skillset of women and girls. The PSDF graduates of the training will also receive tool kits to sup­port their business, as well as funds to launch their own set ups, in sponsorship with GIZ. This project will be scaled up soon across more districts in Punjab. Head of Marketing and Communications PSDF Akbar Hussain, speaking at certificate distribution cer­emony, said PSDF has contin­ued to fund training opportu­nities that targets the growth of women in Punjab across a number of professions. This provides them access to income-generating oppor­tunities wherever possible, he added. Manager Partner­ships and Business Develop­ment, Azka Munir said that the project was a great ini­tiative as it allows women to be leaders. It has giving them the opportunity to start their own business and even hire people, creating multiple avenues of employment op­portunities. The PSDF will be scaling the project fur­ther, so even more women get the chance to develop their skillsets, she added.