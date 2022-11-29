Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 865.39 points, a nega­tive change of 2.02 per­cent, closing at 42071.34 against 42936.73 points on the previous day. A total of 244,355,425 shares were traded during the day as com­pared to 177,297,274 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.970 billion against Rs 6.053 billion on the last trading day. As many as 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,47 of them recorded gains and 294 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 9 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading compa­nies were K-Electric Ltd with 29,019,000 shares at Rs2.60 per share, WorldCall with 22,517,269 shares at Rs 1.36 per share, and Dewan Motors with 13,788,500 shares at Rs 11.87 per share. Nestle wit­nessed a maximum increase of Rs 84 per share price, clos­ing at Rs 5850, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile with a Rs 54 rise in its per share price to Rs 860.