LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Monday finally decided to dissolve the Punjab and KPK assemblies instead of exercising the option to quit the two provincial legislatures as announced by party chief Imran Khan while addressing a public rally in Rawalpindi on Saturday. A precise date for the dissolution of assemblies will, however, will be announced after the parliamentary party meetings of the Punjab and KPK assemblies that will be meeting on Friday and Saturday respectively. The party legislators in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will resign since the PTI is a minority party in the two assemblies. These decisions were taken in a party meeting chaired by PTI chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. Senior party leaders from Punjab and KPK attended the meeting Briefing the media after the meeting, party spokesperson Fawad Ch said that it has been decided to dissolve the Punjab and KPK assemblies after the completion of consultation process with the two chief ministers and the parliamentary parties of the two provinces. He said that the PTI members in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will submit their resignations and the party will also approach the Speaker National Assembly yet again to press him for acceptance of resignations of the PTI MNAs “The party leadership has endorsed the decision to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies. Today, Imran Khan met with KPK chief minister Mahmood Khan and tomorrow (Today) he is set to meet Ch Parvez Elahi. A meeting of Punjab’s parliamentary party has been convened on Friday whereas the KPK party will be meeting on Saturday. The two assemblies will be dissolved after the two meetings”, he told reporters about the party decisions. Fawad Ch in his media briefing also talked about the formation of caretaker set up and constitution of parliamentary boards to award tickets to partymen for the next elections. “Hopefully, after this decision, 567 seats will become vacant across the country for new elections. Likewise, the process to form interim governments in Punjab and KPK will start to conduct elections within 90 days. The Opposition will also be invited to present their names for the caretaker set up to proceed further on the matter”. Fawad said that the process to constitute parliamentary boards has been started to award tickets for the next elections. He also reiterated his party’s demand to hold fresh elections without any further delay. He said that general elections should be called immediately for political and economic stability. To a question, Fawad said that it won’t affect the PTI’s popularity even if elections are held after seven to eight months. “But we want political stability which can only be achieved through snap polls. He demanded that the prime minister should dissolve the National Assembly for early elections as the PTI was dissolving the two provincial assemblies where it was in power. He said the PTI would announce the date for dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies in the next two to three days. Answering a question, he asked the Election Commission to fulfill its constitutional responsibility [of holding elections] and not become a spokesperson of the PML-N.