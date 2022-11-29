Share:

The first phase of the local bodies’ elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has been completed with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leading the race as per the unofficial results.

Taking to the Twitter, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto declared that the allied parties have outperformed PTI in AJK local body elections.

He thanked the Azad Kashmir voters who polled for PPP.

The unofficial results of 664 out of 669 electoral seats of Muzaffarabad division have been received according to which the PTI is successful on 197 seats, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on 194 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on 127 seats while the independent candidates have won 121 seats.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have also won one seat each.

The results of one seat of District Council and four seats of Union Council are yet to come. The results of Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committee and Town Committee have been completed.

32 PTI candidates from District Council, 148 from Union Council, eight from Municipal Corporation, three from Municipal Committee, and five from Town Committee are successful.

22 PPP candidates from District Council, 158 from Union Council, seven from Municipal Corporation, five from Municipal Committee, and two from Town Committee are successful.

11 PML-N candidates from District Council, 98 from Union Council, 12 from Municipal Corporation, one from Municipal Committee, and five from Town Committee are successful.

Four independent candidates from District Council, 108 from Union Council, seven from Municipal Corporation, and two from Town Committee are successful.

The TLP is successful on one seat of Union Council. Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party has won one seat in District Council.

The Muslim Conference has won three seats from District Council, 17 from Union Council and two from Municipal Corporation.

The JI has also managed to win one seat of Union Council.