LAHORE: - Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Monday approved two developmental schemes of Public Build­ings and Sports sectors with an estimat­ed cost of Rs 7,493.878 million. These schemes were approved in the 31st PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23. Planning and Development Board (P&D Board) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal chaired the meeting through video link. The approved development schemes included building climate resilience & disaster risk reduction in Punjab at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,993.878 million and construction of sports complex at newly created Gujrat Division and up­gradation & renovation of Zahoor Elahi Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs. 3.5 billion. P&D Board Provincial Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all the board members, provincial secre­taries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.