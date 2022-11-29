Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi said the opposition will remain a minority in the Punjab assembly as the coalition government of the PTI and the PML-Q has a 191-strong majority in the assembly.

The chief minister emphasised that the opposition can bring a no-confidence motion if it so desires.

The Punjab chief minister was talking to a delegation of PBA Chairman Shakeel Masood Hussain, Secretary General Mian Amir Mahmood, Naz Afrin Sehgal and Chairman Nai Baat Media Network Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, which called on the chief minister at his office here.

Elahi expressed good wishes for the newly elected PBA chairman and office-bearers. He hoped that the new body would use all its capabilities for developing the media industry.

The Punjab CM said they were standing with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved immediately when Khan would ask for it. “We are always ready to dissolve the assembly on the instructions of Imran Khan,” he reiterated and pointed out that they enjoyed majority in the assembly.

The number of PTI and Muslim League-Q members in the Punjab Assembly is 191. The opposition is in minority and would remain in minority, he added. He said that the opposition could only raise slogans; it is not their job to bring a no-confidence motion. They could bring a no-confidence motion if they want to.

“If the assembly is in session, there can be no voting on the no-confidence motion and no vote of confidence. If the assembly is in session, the governor’s rule cannot be imposed,” he explained and asserted that everything was being done within the limits of the Constitution and law.