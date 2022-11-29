Share:

MULTAN - The Punjab government on Monday disbursed Rs500 million to flood affected families to rehabilitate them depending upon the nature and extent of losses to their properties.

The amounts are being paid in cash from the Bank of Pun­jab, said Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha during a briefing. The briefing was attended by representa­tives of United Nations Liny Soharlim and ShumailaRoohi, at the office of Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar.

Chattha maintained the process of rehabilitation of flood-hit families was in progress at a rapid pace. The gov­ernment is committed to providing every possible assis­tance and facility to the aggrieved people. He stated that the government was extending financial assistance from Rs50,000 to Rs400,000, depending upon the nature and extent of losses to the homes. Chattha however urged the international community and organizations to come for­ward and help in the rehabilitation of the families.

Describing the losses, he stated 61 persons lost their lives during the ferocious floods. The government of­fered the assistance of Rs one million to each victim’s family. Floods rendered 4088 persons injured. Similarly, the farmers faced the loss of 299 cattle. Apart from this, 593,176 acres were devastated due to the floods. The floods damaged 59,854 houses in 765 “mauzajat”.

About losses to Communication, Health and Education infrastructure, he informed that 225 different roads, con­sisting of 2364 kilometres, were washed away by the floods. He added that 656 schools, four colleges, 47 hospitals and 7 veterinary centres also underwent damage. However, the government took various initiatives including the distri­bution of 94,786 bags, 111,655 cooked cauldrons, 57527 bottles of mineral water, 13,825 mosquito nets and many other items of daily use were given to the affected families.