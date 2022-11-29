Share:

The population of the world is increasing at an alarming rate. According to a recent report, the world’s population has hit eight billion, just 11 years after passing the seven-billion mile­stone. This is alarming for devel­oping countries.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said in a press re­lease on Monday that Pakistan is among the eight countries where more than half of the increase in global population leading up to 2050 will be concentrated. The other countries are DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Tanzania. Similarly, the UNFPA also stated that the population is growing in Pakistan at an average annu­al rate of 1.9 percent, and nearly 3.6 children are born to a wom­an on average in the country. This alarming increase has creat­ed many hurdles for the country. So, the government must take the rigid initiative to control this ris­ing population, otherwise prob­lems will be exacerbated.

AURANGZEB NADIR,

Balochistan.