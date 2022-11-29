Share:

SWAT - Regional Police Officer Malakand Division Sajjad Khan, while chairing a meeting at his office in Saidu Sharif Swat about improving the traffic management system in Swat, promised to implement a better traffic management system in the main city and the rest of the district’s tehsil markets to streamline the smooth flow of traffic. He stated that the police would carry out their assigned duties in this regard, while matters about other departments would be coordinated according to responsible quarters for resolution. The RPO agreed to organise a combined Anti-encroachment Squad with other relevant departments to remove encroachments in markets and monitor them at the district level. He lauded the role of traders and stated that the business community’s input would be valued to improve traffic flow in major markets.