ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday expressed its concern about the safety and welfare of the people who will be employed in the Reko Diq project. A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail conducted hearing of the presidential reference on the Reko Diq project. During the hearing, Justice Bandial expressing concern about the safety and welfare of people, who will be employed for Reko Diq project, questioned what do the workmen will get? He asked from the Barrick Gold’s counsel that do you have in mind what will be minimum wage of the workers for the gold mines project? The CJP further said that the salary structure of the workers in the international organizations and the petroleum companies is much better. Makhdoom said that right now he cannot tell about minimum wage, but it would be higher than the many companies paying in Pakistan. He informed that working condition of the labourers will also be better than the people working in other projects. He said United National Human Right protocols will be fully observed and the ILO protections will be complied as it also signatory of ILO convention. It is the Canadian organization and providing these protections to its workers in Canada. Justice Afridi asked from the counsel to provide the comparative minimum wages that your client is providing to the workers in other projects. Amanullah Kanrani, representative Balochistan Bar Council, through video-link, contended that people working in the coal-mines in Balochistan are dying, as no safety measures and security system placed for them. Justice Ijaz said that those companies are Pakistanis and it was responsibility of the government to protect them. He said that there are concerns all over the world about the exploitation of the local labourers. Makhdoom said that there will be local mechanism for the addressal of complaints. “We will not fall below the local standard.” The State owned enterprises (SOEs) are required that no human rights violation is committed. Barrick Gold’s counsel also informed that all environmental concerns of the Court will be addressed and environment high standards will be followed. He said that the underground water, which will be used for the project, is not suitable for drinking purpose.