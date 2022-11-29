Share:

SHANGHAI - The authorities in China are seeking to end pro­tests against Covid restrictions that spread to some of its biggest cities over the weekend. Police are out in force and it’s unclear whether further protests will take place on Tuesday. Several people were de­tained in Shanghai earlier at a site that saw protests on two consecutive nights and police erected bar­riers. Large crowds took to the streets in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere at the weekend to protest against China’s zero-Covid policy, which features mass testing and snap lockdowns. The demonstra­tions are an unprecedented challenge to President Xi Jinping, with some calling on him to resign.

The BBC says it’s extremely concerned about the treatment of one of its journalists, who was beaten and arrested by police while covering the protests - and later released