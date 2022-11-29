Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that wheat is our strategic crop in which self-sufficiency increases the country’s prestige. He was speaking at a grow more wheat campaign here on Monday. The minister said, “if we increase the production by 4 to 5 maunds per acre, then we can meet the food needs of the coun­try.” He said that under national plan to increase wheat production, subsidies were being provided to the farmers to increase production of wheat per acre at a cost of Rs12.59 billion. Syed Hussain Jah­ania Gardezi said that this year, wheat cultivation target for Punjab was 16.5 million acres, while the production target 22 million metric tons had been set for which all resources were being utilised.