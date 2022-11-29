Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said election date would change by January 30 as the "stick" has been changed.

Taking to Twitter, former interior minister said no-motion movement and Governor rule in Punjab is not possible.

Rashid added that the rulers and the people who brought them are regretting this decision.

While criticizing JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, Rashid said his statement has humiliated him.

Mentioning the importance of national security, he said, "The economy is national security on which no one can remain a silent spectator."

Rashid went on to say that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan has single-handedly challenged the politics of 13 political parties.

Rashid also added that the country neither has money for holding election twice in the same year nor planning.

Attacking the 77 cabinet members, he said that they are a burden on the national treasure. While talking about the inflation, he took a jibe at the current government as well as the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is "enjoying New Year vacation" in London. He also claimed the countdown of the current government’s departure has started.