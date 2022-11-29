Share:

HYDERABAD - A young man and son of a famous Sindhi singer Bar­kat Faqir was found dead with his body lying in Wad­hu Wah near the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday. According to the police, 25 years old, Mahar Ali Fakir was believed to have fallen into the water­way as his motorbike was found near the place where his body was found. The local people informed the police after which the Cantt police shifted the body to Liaquat University Hospital. Faqir told the media that he did not know if his son died in an accident or if it was a murder. The DIG Hy­derabad Peer Muhammad Shah took notice of the inci­dent after which ASP Cantt Alina Rajpar visited the site and began the inves­tigation. The doctors who conducted the postmor­tem reportedly informed the police that the appar­ent cause of death was an accident. However, they said the final postmortem report would establish the cause of the death.